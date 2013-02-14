* AB InBev to sell brewery and brand rights to Constellation
Constellation shares up 36 percent, Modelo's up 4.8 percent
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, has revised the terms of its $20.1
billion takeover of Mexico's Grupo Modelo in
hopes of ending U.S. Department of Justice concerns that the
deal would mean higher prices for U.S. beer drinkers.
Shares of the three companies involved in the deal closed
higher.
The U.S. antitrust agency filed a lawsuit last month to
block the deal between the makers of Budweiser and Corona on
grounds that it removed an independent competitor and opened the
door to higher prices.
The Justice Department had argued that AB InBev's plan to
sell its 50 percent share of U.S. beer importer Crown Imports to
the world's largest wine company Constellation Brands
was inadequate since AB InBev would still have supplied Crown
with Corona and other Modelo beers and had the option every 10
years to buy the whole of Crown.
AB InBev said on Thursday it had now agreed to sell Modelo's
Piedras Negras brewery in Mexico, near the U.S border, to
Constellation and grant it perpetual rights for Corona and other
Modelo brands in the United States, at a cost of $2.9 billion.
The U.S. beer market is currently dominated by AB InBev and
MillerCoors, a joint venture between SABMiller and
Molson Coors Brewing Co with a 30 percent share.
The Justice Department had said that when the big two
brewers raised prices, the smaller Modelo often did not follow
and captured market share as a result.
Bernstein Research said in a note that it felt that the new
deal, involving the complete divestment of the U.S. business of
Modelo, should remove the Justice Department's concerns.
Department spokeswoman Gina Talamona said she could not
comment on specific proposals. "However, we would give any
proposal serious consideration and at the same time we would
continue to prepare for litigation," she said.
The amended terms resolved the conflict with the Justice
Department but kept what was most important about the original
deal - non-U.S. sales, said AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito.
"Our deal is not about the United States. It's really about
Mexico and the rest of the world. That hasn't changed," he told
Reuters. He declined to say when he thought the deal might
close.
Analysts have said the main benefits for AB InBev, which
already has about 50 percent of the U.S. beer market, lie in
Mexico, the world's fourth largest market in terms of profit
generated, and in driving Corona sales abroad.
Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands said the new deal was a
"transformational step" for Constellation, which has wineries
but no breweries. Constellation would still acquire the 50
percent of Crown it did not own for $1.85 billion.
While Thursday's actions could resolve the question over raw
market share, the Justice Department had also expressed concern
that Constellation opposed Crown's attempts to compete
aggressively on price - a key antitrust issue.
The complaint quotes an email dated August 2011 from a
Constellation executive to a Crown executive, saying: "Since ABI
has already announced an October general price increase, I was
wondering if you are considering price increases for the Modelo
portfolio? ... I think ABI's announcement gives you the
opportunity to increase profitability without having to
sacrifice significant volume."
Three antitrust experts said Thursday's actions meant it was
likely the Justice Department had rejected the deal or the
companies felt they needed to release the arrangement to comply
with disclosure rules.
The changes strengthening Constellation could make it harder
for the Justice Department to win in court if they pursue
planned litigation, they said.
"They (Constellation) are going to be independent. They have
their own brewery, they have their own brand. They're not just
the distributor," said Michael Sohn, an antitrust expert at
Davis Polk and Wardell LLP.
New York-based Constellation Brands Inc, the world's
largest branded wine company, makes Robert Mondavi and
Ravenswood wines and has wineries in the United States, Canada
and New Zealand. It also sells spirits like including Black
Velvet Canadian Whisky and SVEDKA vodka.
The revised deal would make Constellation the third largest
beer producer in the United States.
RAISES SYNERGY TARGET
AB InBev also said it was now targeting $1 billion of
synergy benefits from taking full control of Modelo from an
initial $600 million.
AB InBev, which got half of Modelo with InBev's 2008
acquisition of Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch, said 40 percent
to 45 percent of the synergies should be realised from lowering
costs, while 55 percent to 60 percent would come from lower
selling, general and administrative expenses over the next three
to four years.
AB InBev shares closed 5.9 percent higher at 69.59 euros,
making them among the strongest performers in the FTSEurofirst
300 index of leading European stocks and fully
recovering the ground lost in the past two weeks.
When the Justice Department announced its challenge on Jan.
31, Constellation shares dropped 17.4 percent, those of AB InBev
fell 7.8 percent and Modelo's ended 6.8 percent lower.
Constellation shares jumped as much as 39 percent to $44.18
on Thursday, a lifetime high, and closed at $43.75. Modelo
closed up 4.4 percent.
AB InBev and Constellation have agreed to a three-year
transition period, during which Constellation plans to invest
$400 million to expand Piedras Negras' capacity to enable it to
supply 100 percent of U.S. needs, up from 60 percent today.
AB InBev would supply Constellation with beer, cans and IT
support over this period. Constellation would have the option to
extend the beer supply period by up to two more years.
Constellation said its $4.75 billion purchase price of the
Crown stake and the U.S. business of Modelo would push its debt
to core profit (EBITDA) ratio to between 5 and 5.5 times.
It said it expected strong free cash flow would bring that
down to between 3 and 4 times as soon as possible.