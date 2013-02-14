BRUSSELS Feb 14 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday it had revised the terms of its full takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo , after objections from U.S. authorities.

The company said it had now agreed to sell Modelo's Piedras Niegras brewery to Constellation Brands and grant it perpetual rights for Corona and other Modelo brands in the United States, at a cost of $2.9 billion.