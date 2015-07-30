BRUSSELS, July 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, reported lower than expected
earnings in the second quarter as it sold less beer in Brazil
and Europe a year on from the World Cup and suffered from bad
weather in the United States and China.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona retained
its 2015 forecast of improved industry volumes in the United
States after a 0.6 percent decline in 2014, growth in Mexico and
increased revenue in Brazil, helped by expansion of
higher-priced lagers.
The company said in a statement that the second quarter had
been challenged, with tough comparables from the soccer World
Cup and weak economic conditions in a number of markets, such as
Brazil and China.
Second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 4.6 percent on
when scope and currency changes are excluded to $4.16 billion,
below the $4.58 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
"Unfavourable weather, especially in the U.S. and China,
added to the pressure," it said, while adding that it expected
to accelerate revenue growth in the second half of the year from
the first half.
In China, the company referred to poor weather and economic
headwinds leading to a tough first half. For the second half,
the market should return to growth, the company said, adding
that it would also benefit from a shift to more expensive
brands.
Overall volumes declined by 2.2 percent.
