BRUSSELS Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, forecast a return to growth of
Brazilian and Mexican beer sales this year and improvement in
the United States after strong earnings expansion at the end of
2013.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, said the
soccer World Cup would boost sales in Brazil, its second-largest
market, and a stronger economy drive both Mexico and its biggest
market, the United States.
AB InBev, which sold more than one in five beers drunk
worldwide last year, reported a 13 percent like-for-like rise in
fourth quarter core profit (EBITDA) to $5.20 billion, above the
$4.94 billion average in a Reuters poll.