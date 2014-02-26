BRUSSELS Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast a return to growth of Brazilian and Mexican beer sales this year and improvement in the United States after strong earnings expansion at the end of 2013.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, said the soccer World Cup would boost sales in Brazil, its second-largest market, and a stronger economy drive both Mexico and its biggest market, the United States.

AB InBev, which sold more than one in five beers drunk worldwide last year, reported a 13 percent like-for-like rise in fourth quarter core profit (EBITDA) to $5.20 billion, above the $4.94 billion average in a Reuters poll.