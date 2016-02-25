BRUSSELS Feb 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, hiked its proposed dividend and forecast challenging markets in Brazil and China after fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations.

The Belgium-based beer maker, which is set to buy next largest rival SABMiller for around $100 billion, raised its dividend to a total of 3.60 euros from 3.00 euro, compared with a market expectation of about 3.30.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said core profit (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter grew by 6.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to $4.31 billion, against the median forecast in a Reuters poll was $4.73 billion.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)