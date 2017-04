BRUSSELS, July 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, reported a greater-than-expected increase in second-quarter earnings on Thursday despite selling less beer.

The maker of Budweiser, Beck's and Stella Artois said in a statement that its core profit (EBITDA) rose 5.8 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.895 billion.

That compared with the $3.78 billion figure expected in a Reuters poll of 11 brokers and banks.