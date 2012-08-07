MOSCOW Aug 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's biggest brewer, is to close one of its nine plants in
Russia to cut costs in a market being hit by government moves to
cut drinking.
The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois said on Tuesday it
would shut its brewery in Kursk, whose output fell 30 percent
last year, and move production to other sites. About 50 of the
plant's 275 staff will likely remain with the company.
Russia has been toughening up the regulation of alcohol
sales, with measures already taken including excise tax hikes
and a ban on advertising in all media, including online.
"We do not see any other option in the current beer market
conditions which continue to negatively reflect on SUN InBev's
financial results," said SUN InBev, the group's Russian unit.
Earlier this year, Danish brewer Carlsberg - the
Russian market leader and maker of Baltika and Tuborg - missed
first-quarter profit expectations due to a hit from Russian beer
tax hikes.
(Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Dan Lalor)