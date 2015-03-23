CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Abiomed Inc's miniature blood pump system that maintains heart function and circulation during high-risk procedures.
The device, Impella 2.5 System, can be used during angioplasty and stenting, the regulator said on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1xWUGfq)
Angioplasty and stenting are procedures used to re-open arteries in the heart that are blocked due to coronary artery disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 5 Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,228.31 per ounce as of 0105 GMT, after touching 1,225.20 on Thursday, its lowest since March 17. * Gold was poised to end the week down over 3 percent, the biggest percentage fall since the w