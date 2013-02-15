BRIEF-New Equity Venture International decides to carry out rights issue
* RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH UP TO SEK 11.6 MILLION, AT PRICE OF SEK 60PER SHARE
LONDON Feb 15 Ablon Group Ltd : * Update on possible offer for the company * Not yet received notice of a firm offer from cpi or any other person * Were an offer to be made at 22.50P per share it would not fairly reflect
underlying value of co * An offer at a fair price may be in the interests of the company * Source text
* MEDIAWAN SA ISSUES 970,873 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JUNE 6, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)