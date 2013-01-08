BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
LONDON Jan 8 Ablon Group Ltd : * Radovan vítek, owner of cpi group, increased holding in Ablon from 10.12% of
issued share capital, to 15.52%
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: