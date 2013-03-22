BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property
* Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1
LONDON, March 22 Ablon Group Ltd : * A number of expired loans, held within co of amount E29.4 million,
transferred to a unit of CPI group * Had co been asked to pay back loans subsidiary companies holding the loan to
be repaid would have been in default *Source text:
* Says it acquires Chiba-based property for 978 million yen on June 1
* Group's contracted sales for month of May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB7.26 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: