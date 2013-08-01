EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Aug 1 Dissident Kazakh Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from his former bank BTA, was heard by a judge in southern France on Thursday and could be extradited to Ukraine, court officials said.
"The judge will notify him that he is the object of an extradition request," said a spokesperson for the appeals court in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, where Ablyazov was taken after his arrest on Wednesday in the French Riviera.
Also wanted in Russia on fraud and forgery charges, Ablyazov was detained under an arrest warrant from Kiev, the local prosecutor's office said. (Reporting by Philippe Laurenson in Aix-en-Provence and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet in Marseille; Writing by Catherine Bremer)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has