LONDON, March 15 Kazakh bank BTA , which has launched a $5 billion fraud lawsuit against its former chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov in England, is attempting to strike out the fugitive oligarch's appeal against a prison sentence.

In the latest twist in a two-and-a-half year court battle between one of Kazakhstan's richest men and his former bank, now controlled indirectly by Kazakhstan's strongman president, BTA is hoping to accelerate its attempt to seize Ablyazov's assets.

"We hope the application will be heard soon, after which, if we get a favourable judgment, we could begin pursuing judgments on the various claims," a London-based BTA spokesman said on Thursday.

The bank accuses Ablyazov, who vanished after being sentenced to 22 months in jail for contempt of court last month, of siphoning off billions of dollars before the bank was seized by the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund in 1990, defaulted on $12 billion of debts and Ablyazov fled Kazakhstan for Britain.

Ablyazov, 48, who was granted political asylum in Britain last year, has denied charges he says are an attempt by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazabayev to eliminate him as an opponent and confiscate his assets.

The case, one of a spate of disputes that billionaires from Russia and the former Soviet Republics are bringing in England, is testing the mettle of judges adjudicating in rows over assets held, and often hidden, outside their jurisdiction -- and in dealing with individuals who flout their authority.

BTA says Ablyazov fled Britain last month on a coach bound initially for France and High Court Judge Nigel Teare has noted that even Ablyazov's legal team seem unaware of his whereabouts.

But Ablyazov had been expected to instruct his legal team to appeal against the contempt of court ruling for failing to fully disclose his assets -- which include a mansion in one of London's premier "Billionaire Rows", The Bishops Avenue in north London.

Ablyazov's lawyers have argued that a prison sentence would hamper their client's ability to defend himself against the main fraud charges, scheduled to kick off in November. Law firm Addleshaw Goddard was not immediately available for comment.

BTA said it had filed an application to the court to have Ablyazov's appeal struck out unless he turns himself in within seven days, pays the costs of the order and BTA's costs and discloses all his dealings with his assets.

Two weeks ago, Judge Teare ordered Ablyazov to turn himself in by March 9 or risk allowing BTA to strike out his defence against fraud allegations and seek a default judgment on eight of the nine claims against him.

Asset recovery hopes have buoyed BTA's defaulted dollar bond.