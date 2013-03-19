By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, March 19
LONDON, March 19 An English judge said oligarch
Mukhtar Ablyazov, who has been in hiding since he was sentenced
to jail for contempt of court last year, organised a complex
fraud to embezzle billions of dollars from Kazakh bank BTA
.
Judge Nigel Teare said on Tuesday that Ablyazov must have
orchestrated or authorised false loans and "deceived" BTA's
board by failing to disclose his interest in borrowers.
Ablyazov, 49, a former theoretical physics graduate,
entrepreneur and Kazakh government minister, denies fraud
allegations he says are designed to rob him and eliminate him as
an opponent to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
In a judgment against three of Ablyazov's co-defendants, the
High Court judge, who has presided over much of the tortuous
case since it was brought in 2009, backed BTA's allegations that
its former chairman committed one of the largest frauds ever
tried in Britain.
"...there can be only one explanation for the fact that the
very large sums of money which were advanced were immediately
transferred to companies owned or controlled by Mr. Ablyazov,
namely, that the original loans were part of a dishonest scheme
whereby Mr. Ablyazov sought to misappropriate monies which
belonged to the bank," Teare said.
Ablyazov has been debarred from defending himself against
around $6.0 billion of fraud claims because he ignored court
orders.
Teare, who awarded BTA an initial $2.1 billion damages in a
default judgment against Ablyazov last November, granted the
bank another $1.74 billion on Tuesday in three further claims
against some of Ablyazov's allies.
He found that Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov, a former deputy
chairman of BTA's management board who now lives in London,
Ildar Khazhaev, former head of BTA's Moscow office and Cypriot
company Usarel, which owns Vitino Port on the White Sea,
knowingly helped Ablyazov misappropriate cash from BTA.
All three defendants had pleaded not guilty.
BTA expects the judge next week to hand down further damages
awards against Ablyazov, whose attempt failed last month to halt
proceedings by appealing to the UK Supreme Court to review a
case he says denies him a fair trial.
Ablyazov fled oil-rich Kazakhstan after BTA was nationalised
and declared insolvent in 2009, saying his life was in danger.
He was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011, but has said
he believes his security remains at risk and refuses to disclose
his current whereabouts.
Because it does not expect him to heed the court's damages
demands, BTA plans to begin the process of selling some of his
more valuable UK properties held under a worldwide freezing
order. These include his nine-bedroom former home in London and
a 100-acre (40-hectare) country estate.
However, the bank's efforts to start liquidating assets it
says belong to Ablyazov are complex because many are controlled
via a chain of companies using trusted nominees and holding
companies that are often registered in offshore jurisdictions.