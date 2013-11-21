LONDON Nov 21 A second brother-in-law of
Mukhtar Ablyazov, a Kazakh oligarch held in France and awaiting
extradition on fraud charges, been sentenced to jail in Britain
for contempt of court.
Kazakh bank BTA, which started legal proceedings
against its former chairman Ablyazov and his associates in
London in 2009, says it wants to break up a network he used to
hide and disperse billions of dollars of the bank's assets.
Ablyazov denies charges he says are politically motivated.
On Thursday, the High Court in London sentenced his
brother-in-law Salim Shalabayev to 22 months in jail in absentia
for consistently failing to comply with court orders.
BTA said it would pursue further committals.
"The bank is determined to seek redress against those who
have been instrumental in the losses that it has suffered from
the fraud, as well as those who are assisting in the concealment
of monies or assets misappropriated from the bank," Managing
Director Pavel Prosyankin said in a statement.
BTA, now controlled by Kazakhstan's powerful sovereign
wealth fund, alleges Ablyazov and his lieutenants orchestrated a
fraud of more than $6.0 billion which pitched the bank into
insolvency and prompted its nationalisation.
Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan brought fraud charges against
Ablyazov after BTA was seized by Kazakh authorities in 2009 and
he fled for Britain. Russia and Ukraine have both demanded his
extradition.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government minister who says the
charges against him are designed to eliminate him as a political
opponent to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, was granted
political asylum in Britain in 2011.
But after the English court demanded he serve 22 months in
jail for breaching its orders, he went into hiding for 18 months
before BTA investigators traced him to a villa on the French
Riviera in July and he was arrested.
Salim Shalabayev, whose whereabouts are unknown to the
court, is the third of Ablyazov's associates to be committed to
prison for contempt. His brother Syrym Shalabayev was also found
to be in contempt in 2011 in absentia.
On Thursday, Salim was found guilty of contempt in part for
lying to the court about his own whereabouts and failing to
provide documents and information that centre on an untraced
$22.9 million transfer.
A third man BTA says is linked to Ablyazov, Briton Paul
Kythreotis, has also been found guilty of contempt in the UK and
Cyprus. He served a three-month prison sentence in Cyprus.