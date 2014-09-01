BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics: EPO intends to grant patent in microwave tomography
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) INTENDS TO APPROVE (SO-CALLED INTENT TO GRANT) MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS A PATENT IN MICROWAVE TOMOGRAPHY
Sept 1 Ablynx Nv :
* Signs exclusive license agreement with Eddingpharm to develop and commercialise its anti-TNFa Nanobody in greater China
* Granting Eddingpharm an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialise Ablynx's anti-TNFa Nanobody, ozoralizumab (atn-103)
* Will receive an upfront payment of 2 million euro, payable in two tranches
* Entitled to receive development and commercial milestone payments
* Plus tiered, double-digit royalties of up to 20 pct, based on annual net sales of ozoralizumab generated in greater China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.