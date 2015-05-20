(Updates after issue completed)

BRUSSELS May 20 Belgian biotech group Ablynx sold 100 million euros ($111 million) of convertible bonds on Wednesday to fund its research and further tests of experimental drugs.

Ablynx said the bonds with an annual coupon of 3.25 percent and a maturity of five years were sold to qualified investors.

The bonds would convert at a premium of 26.5 percent above the average price of the shares on Wednesday.

The group had 193.3 million euros of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter. Its chief executive said the company was raising cash early to fund a busy trial schedule with an expected cash burn of between 70 million euros and 80 million this year.

"(With) a number that won't be tremendously different next year, you can see that if we didn't get any revenue in from another source we would be looking at raising money in 2016 at the latest," CEO Edwin Moses told Reuters.

Ablynx is planning Phase III trials for caplacizumab, a drug aimed at treating blood disease TTP, and will also conduct further trials of its ALX-0171 drug which treats respiratory diseases in infants.

Results from a Phase IIa trial with ALX-0171 were expected in the first half of 2016, which could lead to a Phase IIb trial in late 2016.

While it owns the rights to both ALX-0171 and caplacizumab, Ablynx also aimed to drive forward jointly owned projects, such as rheumatoid arthritis drug ALX-0061 which it is developing with partner AbbVie.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities are acting as joint lead managers for the private offering. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Holmes)