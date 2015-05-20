(Updates after issue completed)
BRUSSELS May 20 Belgian biotech group Ablynx
sold 100 million euros ($111 million) of convertible
bonds on Wednesday to fund its research and further tests of
experimental drugs.
Ablynx said the bonds with an annual coupon of 3.25 percent
and a maturity of five years were sold to qualified investors.
The bonds would convert at a premium of 26.5 percent above
the average price of the shares on Wednesday.
The group had 193.3 million euros of cash and cash
equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the first
quarter. Its chief executive said the company was raising cash
early to fund a busy trial schedule with an expected cash burn
of between 70 million euros and 80 million this year.
"(With) a number that won't be tremendously different next
year, you can see that if we didn't get any revenue in from
another source we would be looking at raising money in 2016 at
the latest," CEO Edwin Moses told Reuters.
Ablynx is planning Phase III trials for caplacizumab, a
drug aimed at treating blood disease TTP, and will also conduct
further trials of its ALX-0171 drug which treats respiratory
diseases in infants.
Results from a Phase IIa trial with ALX-0171 were expected
in the first half of 2016, which could lead to a Phase IIb trial
in late 2016.
While it owns the rights to both ALX-0171 and caplacizumab,
Ablynx also aimed to drive forward jointly owned projects, such
as rheumatoid arthritis drug ALX-0061 which it is developing
with partner AbbVie.
BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities are acting as
joint lead managers for the private offering.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
