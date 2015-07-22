BRUSSELS, July 22 Belgian biotech group Ablynx
on Wednesday said it had tripled its research deal
with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co leading to potential
milestone payments of about 4 billion euros ($4.38 billion).
Large pharmaceutical groups such as Merck & Co often team up
with smaller companies like Ablynx to develop new treatments. A
so-called milestone payment is due whenever a programme passes a
certain trial phase or clinical tests are successful.
Ablynx, which produces so-called nanobody medicines derived
from llama antibodies, said it had expanded its research
agreement with Merck & Co by 12 programmes for which it could
receive up to 340 million euros each if successful.
The group added it would get a 13 million euro upfront
payment for signing the deal expansion. The initial agreement
with the U.S. group, signed in February 2014, contained payments
of up to 1.7 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)