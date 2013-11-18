(Updates with price)

BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian biotech group Ablynx said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners sold its 7.02 percent stake in the group in a private placement worth some 22 million euros ($29.76 million).

Sofinnova, which was the Belgian group's second-largest shareholders, sold some 3 million shares at 7.26 euros, the price at which they were trading when the regulator suspended the shares before the transaction began.

The regulator said trading in the shares would resume after the results of the sale were announced.

KBC Securities and Kempen were appointed as joint bookrunners for the placement. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Tom Pfeiffer)