BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian biotech group Ablynx
said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm
Sofinnova Partners, which has a 7.02 percent stake in the group,
had launched a private placement to sell shares in the company.
Ablynx could not say how large a stake Sofinnova wanted to
sell, but based on Monday's prices, the whole 7.02 percent stake
would be worth about 25 million euros ($33.7 million).
The regulator had suspended the group's shares on Monday,
pending the results of the sale.
KBC Securities and Kempen were appointed as joint
bookrunners for the placement.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)