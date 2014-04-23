BRIEF-Lombard Medical names Kurt Lemvigh CEO
* Kurt Lemvigh has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately
April 23 Ablynx NV
* Ablynx initiates phase I bioavailability study with subcutaneous formulation of its anti-il-6R nanobody partnered with Abbvie
* Upon achievement of pre-defined phase II success criteria, Abbvie will exercise its right to in-license ALX-0061
* Study will assess pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of single SC and IV doses of ALX-0061 in healthy subjects
* Dow up 0.98 pct, S&P 500 up 0.90 pct, Nasdaq up 1.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)