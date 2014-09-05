BRIEF-National Australia Bank revises comparative financial information following organisational restructure
* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments
Sept 5 Ablynx Nv :
* Ablynx establishes sponsored Level I ADR programme in the united states
* Launch of a sponsored Level I ADR programme in United States in order to support expansion of company's us investor base
* ADRs will now be available for trading in U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market
* Ticker symbol is ABYLY US and each Ablynx ADR represents one Ablynx ordinary share as traded on Euronext Brussels
* JP Morgan acts as depository bank for ADR programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CPI Card Group announces ceo retirement plan and succession process