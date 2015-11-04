By Toby Sterling and Tom Arnold
| AMSTERDAM/DUBAI
AMSTERDAM/DUBAI Nov 4 Days before its initial
public offering, Dutch bank ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) said it has
paid fines to regulators in the Netherlands and Dubai over
"serious shortcomings" in vetting clients and managing risk at
its private banking operations.
The Dubai investigation, which became public in March, had
been one of the few remaining unresolved issues hanging over the
nationalised bank's IPO.
ABN said on Wednesday it has fired nine employees and will
pay fines totalling around $1.3 million. In addition it has
terminated relationships with around 80 customers.
"ABN Amro sincerely regrets these irregularities and will
not appeal," the bank said in a statement.
Fines by both regulators were modest because ABN had
cooperated and taken measures to resolve problems, they said.
The bank is currently wooing investors for its IPO and is
due to announce third-quarter earnings on Monday, ahead of a
likely listing later next week.
The Netherlands' central bank (DNB) fined ABN 625,000 euros
($683,500) after concluding it had not properly screened clients
in Dubai in line with anti-terrorism laws, and its head office
had failed to properly monitor the Dubai operations.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
said it had fined the Dubai branch of ABN $640,000 for breaching
anti-money laundering rules.
"ABN's failings were widespread and exposed its business,
and the DIFC [Dubai International Financial Centre], to a high
risk of financial crime and money laundering," DFSA said in a
statement.
It said ABN did not properly monitor the activities of its
private banking staff and ensure they were trained in anti-money
laundering systems.
However, it underlined that it had not found that any actual
money laundering took place.
The investigation in Dubai first became public after a March
11 report in Het Financieele Dagblad newspaper alleged the bank
suspected employees in Dubai of misconduct.
On June 22, the bank said it had fired one employee for
transferring $100,000 for a private banking client through his
personal account to a third party.
ABN AMRO was nationalized during the 2008 financial crisis
and has since reformed itself into a bank focused on the Dutch
market. Its private banking operations, however, remain one of
the top 10 largest globally.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)