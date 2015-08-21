Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said on Friday the largest remaining obstacle to the bank's return to the market is obtaining permits for its initial public share offer.
"I see no other large obstacles," Zalm told reporters after the company issued its quarterly results report.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
SARAJEVO, May 9 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) in an auction of 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday to help plug a budget gap in the absence of cash from the International Monetary Fund.