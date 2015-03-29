AMSTERDAM, March 29 ABN Amro managers will give up pay rises after a dispute over executive salaries delayed the privatisation of the bank, the bank said on Sunday.

In a statement, the managers said they were "putting the interests of the bank and the public first".

On Friday, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he was delaying a decision on ABN Amro's privatisation because of the outcry the pay raise had caused.

ABN Amro was nationalized during the financial crisis of 2008. (Reporting By Toby Sterling)