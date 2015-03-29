BRIEF-Capitala Finance says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 mln, or $0.39 per share
* Capitala Finance Corp says Q1 net investment income of $6.2 million, or $0.39 per share
AMSTERDAM, March 29 ABN Amro managers will give up pay rises after a dispute over executive salaries delayed the privatisation of the bank, the bank said on Sunday.
In a statement, the managers said they were "putting the interests of the bank and the public first".
On Friday, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he was delaying a decision on ABN Amro's privatisation because of the outcry the pay raise had caused.
ABN Amro was nationalized during the financial crisis of 2008. (Reporting By Toby Sterling)
* Spirit Realty Capital - Board also determined to reschedule annual meeting of stockholders, until a later date, currently expected to be by end of June 2017