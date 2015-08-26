(Adds names of banks, detail and background)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM Aug 26 The Dutch government agency
overseeing the privatisation of ABN Amro named eight banks on
Thursday to participate in the bank's initial public offering
(IPO) of shares.
ABN Amro, nationalized in 2008 during the financial crisis,
is preparing for an IPO later this year under the auspices of
the Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) agency.
In July the company named Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley, along with ABN itself, as global
coordinators of the offering..
On Thursday the NLFI said Barclays, Citigroup
, JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch would act as
international bookrunners, ING and Rabobank would be
local bookrunners, while RBC Europe and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
will also help underwrite the offering.
"In addition to quality, the transaction costs associated
with the planned IPO also played an important role in the
selection process," the NLFI said in a statement.
Participating banks will receive a zero base fee and a
maximum of 50,000 euros ($57,000) each in expenses.
The NLFI may distribute up to a total of up to 4.5 million
euros among the participating banks, at the discretion of the
agency, once the offering is complete.
The NLFI repeated earlier statements on Thursday that the
timing of the IPO remains uncertain.
"The timing of the IPO depends on the state of the financial
markets, amongst other things," it said.
The Dutch government has said it believes an offering in
2015 is possible. When ABN Amro reported second-quarter earnings
Aug. 21, CEO Gerrit Zalm said the bank was on track for an IPO
this year.
The bank reported underlying second-quarter net profit of
600 million euros ($677 million), up from 322 million a year
earlier.
ABN Amro's book value was 15.9 billion euros at the end of
the second quarter, a rough indication of its likely market
value. The government intends to privatise the bank gradually,
selling a tranche of 25 percent in the IPO.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)