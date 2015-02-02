BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
AMSTERDAM Feb 2 A Dutch state agency said on Monday it had selected 14 domestic and international banks as candidates to oversee a planned stock market listing of ABN Amro bank.
No date has yet been set for ABN Amro to return to the stock market after its nationalisation in 2008.
The list released by the Netherlands Financial Investments agency includes top investment banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.
It also includes large Dutch financial institutions ING Bank, Rabobank and ABN Amro itself. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.