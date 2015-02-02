AMSTERDAM Feb 2 A Dutch state agency said on Monday it had selected 14 domestic and international banks as candidates to oversee a planned stock market listing of ABN Amro bank.

No date has yet been set for ABN Amro to return to the stock market after its nationalisation in 2008.

The list released by the Netherlands Financial Investments agency includes top investment banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

It also includes large Dutch financial institutions ING Bank, Rabobank and ABN Amro itself. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)