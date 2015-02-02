(Adds quote, background)

AMSTERDAM Feb 2 A Dutch state agency said on Monday it had selected 14 domestic and international banks as candidates to oversee a planned stock market listing of banking group ABN Amro, possibly this year.

No date has yet been set for ABN Amro to return to the stock market after its nationalisation in 2008, during the financial crisis. But Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has said a listing appears to be the best option, while ABN Amro's chief executive has said the company will be ready by mid-2015.

Dijsselbloem will inform parliament before April whether he believes the bank is ready for a listing.

ABN Amro's nationalization, together with parts of the former Belgian bank Fortis, cost the country around 30 billion euros ($34 billion). At the end of September, its balance sheet showed equity of 14.5 billion euros.

The list of candidates for global coordinator of the listing includes top investment banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

It also includes large Dutch financial institutions ING Bank , Rabobank and ABN Amro itself. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)