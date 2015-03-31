AMSTERDAM, March 31 A majority of Dutch lawmakers wants to delay the listing of ABN Amro until the nationalised bank answers questions about its pay and ethics policies, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday.

NOS based the report on interviews with the heads of major political parties in the 150-seat parliament, which must ultimately approve ABN Amro's re-listing.

ABN Amro's planned market return is mired in a political debate threatening to postpone what would be the Netherlands' largest share listing in at least a decade [ID: nL6N0WW3SV].

Last week, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem unexpectedly delayed a decision about the listing over a row about executive bonuses.

It had been expected this year, but some lawmakers on Tuesday said that might be optimistic.

Legislators told NOS they wanted the bank to answer questions about a report alleging ABN Amro insufficiently vetted oil trading firm Gunvor, which was part-owned by Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko until March last year.

ABN Amro said it would not do business with individuals who did not meet legal criteria.

On Tuesday, leading daily newspaper Financieele Dagblad cited a leaked letter from the Dutch Central Bank to ABN Amro, questioning supervision of potential conflicts of interest by supervisory board members.

The bank denied a structural lack of supervision of the activities of board members.

ABN Amro was nationalised during the financial crisis, in a rescue that cost taxpayers 24 billion euros ($26 billion), a sum unlikely to be recovered given its current book value of 14.9 billion euros. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Tom Heneghan)