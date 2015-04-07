(Adds quotes, background)
AMSTERDAM, April 7 Dutch finance minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said he will seek a stock market listing for Dutch
bank ABN Amro only when a dispute over executive pay
and banking ethics is resolved.
"I cannot name any term in which I will resume my proposal
to let ABN Amro return to the market," Dijsselbloem wrote in a
letter to parliament ahead of a debate on Thursday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week it was still
possible his government would seek a stock market listing for
ABN Amro this year.
ABN Amro was nationalised in 2008 in a bailout that
eventually cost taxpayers 24 billion euros ($26 billion). After
years of cost-cutting and refocusing operations on the Dutch
market, ABN Amro's year-end 2014 book value was 14.9 billion
euros.
Dijsselbloem said that first the open questions surrounding
the bank must be resolved, but added that "state ownership of
the bank is itself no guarantee for a solid, transparent and
trustworthy banking sector.
Last month, Dijsselbloem cancelled plans to reprivatise the
bank amid a public and political outcry about plans to increase
salaries for most of the bank's executives.
Days later, the executives agreed to forego any increase.
. But Dutch lawmakers also raised issues relating
to its compliance procedures, such as the sacking of six members
of staff in Dubai for failing to comply with internal control
procedures, even though no fraud has been alleged.
And newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported that the
Netherlands' central bank had criticized the bank for failing to
properly vet executives at oil trading company Gunvor,
with which it acts as a corporate advisor.
Gunvor has denied any wrongdoing and ABN Amro challenged the
report, saying it had reviewed Gunvor and had not uncovered any
failures in its vetting of the company.
Dijsselbloem said ABN Amro had "intervened forcefully and
adequately" in Dubai and there was no indication of wider
problems at the bank.
(Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)