AMSTERDAM, April 7 Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he will seek a stock market listing for Dutch bank ABN Amro only when a dispute over executive pay and banking ethics is resolved.

"I cannot name any term in which I will resume my proposal to let ABN Amro return to the market," Dijsselbloem wrote in a letter to parliament ahead of a debate on Thursday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week it was still possible his government would seek a stock market listing for ABN Amro this year.

ABN Amro was nationalised in 2008 in a bailout that eventually cost taxpayers 24 billion euros ($26 billion). After years of cost-cutting and refocusing operations on the Dutch market, ABN Amro's year-end 2014 book value was 14.9 billion euros.

Dijsselbloem said that first the open questions surrounding the bank must be resolved, but added that "state ownership of the bank is itself no guarantee for a solid, transparent and trustworthy banking sector.

Last month, Dijsselbloem cancelled plans to reprivatise the bank amid a public and political outcry about plans to increase salaries for most of the bank's executives.

Days later, the executives agreed to forego any increase. . But Dutch lawmakers also raised issues relating to its compliance procedures, such as the sacking of six members of staff in Dubai for failing to comply with internal control procedures, even though no fraud has been alleged.

And newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported that the Netherlands' central bank had criticized the bank for failing to properly vet executives at oil trading company Gunvor, with which it acts as a corporate advisor.

Gunvor has denied any wrongdoing and ABN Amro challenged the report, saying it had reviewed Gunvor and had not uncovered any failures in its vetting of the company.

Dijsselbloem said ABN Amro had "intervened forcefully and adequately" in Dubai and there was no indication of wider problems at the bank.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)