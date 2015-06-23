(Adds quote, background, byline)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 23 ABN Amro's (IPO-ABN.AS)
proposed stock market listing, expected to value the bank at
more than 15 billion euros ($16.8 billion), could be delayed
until next year, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Tuesday.
Addressing parliament in a debate over whether the
nationalised bank should be re-privatised, Dijsselbloem said the
initial public offering (IPO) is still possible in the autumn
but that is not certain after a dispute over executive pay
delayed the process for two months.
"Practically speaking, I don't know if it can happen by the
end of the year," Dijsselbloem said.
"What counts for me is that the proceeds are good, that we
can pay back the taxpayer as much as possible. If that means
it's at the start of next year that's not a matter of political
prestige to me."
ABN Amro was nationalised during the 2008 financial crisis
in an operation that eventually cost Dutch taxpayers about 24
billion euros. After years of restructuring, the bank has a book
value of 15.6 billion euros, which analysts say is a reasonable
indication of its valuation at market.
Dijsselbloem postponed a decision to seek a listing for the
bank in March after the lender's board approved pay raises of
100,000 euros each for top executives other than CEO Gerrit
Zalm.
Amid a public outcry, executives eventually said they would
not accept the pay raises, and in May the government formally
recommended ABN Amro seek a listing.
Under Dijsselbloem's plan, the government will sell a 25
percent stake in the bank at the IPO and then reduce its
holdings further over several years.
Parliament is expected to approve the decision on June 30.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)