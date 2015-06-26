AMSTERDAM, June 26 ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) has chosen itself to assist in its own initial public offering, the Dutch government agency tasked with overseeing the deal said on Friday.

The bank, which was nationalized in 2008, is expected to list 25 percent of shares in an IPO this year that will value it around 15.4 billion euros ($17.2 billion).

The agency, NL Financial Investments, said it had granted ABN Amro the right to appoint one of the investment banks that will assist in the offering.

ABN Amro chose itself "in accordance with market practice," NLFI said in a statement.

The other investment banks are to be chosen only after parliament approves the listing, which is likely on June 30. ($1 = 0.8938 euros)