By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 26 ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) will
help lead manage its own initial public offering, the Dutch
government agency tasked with overseeing the deal said on
Friday.
The bank, which was nationalized in 2008, is expected to
list 25 percent of its shares in an IPO that will value ABN at
around 15.6 billion euros ($17.5 billion), making it one of the
biggest bank flotations in years.
The NL Financial Investments agency's moves to select ABN
and begin vetting other investment banks suggest the government
is proceeding swiftly to meet its target of carrying out the
listing this year.
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem threw that into some
doubt this week when he said it might be difficult to achieve,
due to delays in the process.
NL Financial Investments (NLFI) said on Friday it is seeking
to limit the costs of the IPO to less than 1 percent of the
proceeds.
It also said it would scrutinise banks bidding to lead
manage the issue to see if their remuneration policies meet
European standards.
ABN Amro's fee will be no more than the lowest fee agreed
with another bank performing the same job, it said.
It granted ABN Amro the right to appoint one of the
investment banks that will help lead the offering.
ABN Amro chose itself "in accordance with market practice,"
NLFI said in a statement.
The other banks will not be chosen until at least several
weeks after parliament approves the listing, probably on June
30.
In February, the agency published an initial selection of 26
banks eligible to participate in the IPO, including the 10
largest investment banks globally by assets, as well as the
three biggest Dutch banks, ABN, ING and
Rabobank.
A report in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Friday said that
in addition to ABN Amro, the NLFI wishes to choose at least one
non-U.S. bank to lead the IPO.
"That does not come from me," said NLFI spokesman Huub
Hieltjes, in a reaction.
The paper cited a letter it said had been sent this week to
13 banks who are still in the running, with Goldman Sachs
, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan and Bank of America currently
considered the top candidates.
Hieltjes said that one criterion will be "banks'
remuneration policy, whether it is in line with European
standards."
Dijsselbloem delayed the IPO in March after the bank
attempted to increase pay for top managers apart from CEO Gerrit
Zalm by 100,000 euros a year each. Zalm earns 759,000 euros
annually, the highest salary at the bank.
The managers gave up the raise and Dijsselbloem later sent
the IPO plan to parliament for approval.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
