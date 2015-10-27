(Updates with Dijsselbloem, CEO comments)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Oct 27 ABN Amro, the
Dutch bank nationalised after becoming a high-profile casualty
of the global financial crisis, may return to the market within
weeks in Europe's largest bank flotation in years.
The Netherlands Financial Investments agency, the government
agency overseeing the process, said on Tuesday that ABN had
received all required approvals from Dutch and European
regulators for a planned initial public share offering (IPO).
A stake of about 25 percent in the bank, which has a total
book value of 15.6 billion euros ($17.25 billion), could be
floated on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam before the
end of the year, it said.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said it would now
take exceptional circumstances to postpone the listing.
"We have given the green light," he told RTL Nieuws
television. "Only if there were huge setbacks at the bank or on
the financial markets then we could of course still delay it...
This is the starting shot."
The bank's long-planned return to the market was delayed
earlier this year amid public outrage over a pay rise for most
managers.
Dijsselbloem said the time was now right for a flotation,
and that there was great interest in the bank's shares.
Depending on how investors value ABN, it could be Europe's
largest bank flotation since before the 2008 financial crisis.
ABN was a global player in 2007 when it was taken over and
dismembered in a 71 billion euro hostile bid that was the
largest-ever in the banking industry.
The takeover proved disastrous both for ABN and its buyers,
the Royal Bank of Scotland, itself later nationalised by the
British government, Santander and the now defunct Fortis.
The rump of ABN was nationalised on Oct. 3, 2008, together
with the Dutch operations of Fortis. The rescue cost Dutch
taxpayers around 24 billion euros, excluding financing costs.
Following Tuesday's announcement, executives laid out their
case for investing in the new, radically reshaped, ABN, now a
profitable mid-sized bank centred on the Dutch market, with a
strong capital position but modest international growth
prospects.
"That's what we're taking to investors," Chief Executive
Gerrit Zalm told a press conference at the bank's Amsterdam
headquarters.
The bank's vital statistics include a profit of 1.14 billion
euros ($1.26 billion) in the first half of 2015, and a healthy
core Tier 1 capital ratio of 14 percent.
Zalm said the bank would pay 45 percent of profits in the
form of dividends in 2016, and 50 percent in 2017.
"We have the advantage that we are strongly oriented toward
the Dutch economy, and the Netherlands is fundamentally strong
but is also at the moment in a cyclical upturn," Zalm said.
Dutch GDP is forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2016, the
fastest pace in the euro zone.
Zalm, a former finance minister, combined ABN and Fortis
operations, cutting 8,000 out of 30,000 employees.
The new ABN derives 80 percent of its profits from the Dutch
retail and commercial markets, where it competes with ING
and Rabobank.
Zalm said ABN's future international growth will be modest,
coming mostly without acquisitions.
In addition to its international commercial banking
operations, ABN runs Europe's third largest private bank.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch;
editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)