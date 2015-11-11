LONDON Nov 11 Books are covered for the stock market listing of Dutch lender ABN Amro, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, just one day after a price range was given for the deal.

The Dutch government is offering shares at 16-20 euros each, valuing the bank at 15-18.8 billion euros ($16-20 billion). Books for the deal were covered this morning, the sources said.

($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Emiliano Mellino; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)