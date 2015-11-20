BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
AMSTERDAM Nov 20 Certificates in the initial public offering (IPO) of ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) have been valued at 17.75 euros each, the bank said on Friday, and the Dutch state will raise at least 3.3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in the largest European bank listing since the 2008 financial crisis.
At the IPO price, ABN is valued at around 16.7 billion euros. The Dutch state is selling 20 percent in the privatisation, or 23 percent including an over-allotment option, and intends to sell the rest in tranches.
ABN certificates will begin trading later Friday. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: