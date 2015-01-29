DUBAI Jan 29 Dutch bank ABN Amro has appointed a new country executive for the United Arab Emirates after the previous head took early retirement, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rob Broedelet left the bank this month after 35 years there to start a consultancy working with private equity investors in the Middle East, according to the source and Broedelet's LinkedIn page.

He will be replaced by Jagdish Hirani, former managing director of global markets for Asia at the bank, the source and Hirani's LinkedIn page said.

ABN Amro employs around 100 people in the UAE, where it specialises in commodity trade finance, diamond financing and private banking for high net worth individuals, the source said.

Nobody was available to comment at ABN Amro when it was contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)