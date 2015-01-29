* Bank's previous UAE head Rob Broedelet leaves
* Jagdish Hirani takes up role
DUBAI Jan 29 Dutch bank ABN AMRO
has appointed a new country executive for the United Arab
Emirates as the previous head is to leave, the bank told Reuters
on Thursday.
Rob Broedelet left this month to take early retirement after
35 years at the bank to start a consultancy working with private
equity investors in the Middle East, according to a source
familiar with the situation and Broedelet's LinkedIn page.
He will be replaced by Jagdish Hirani, former managing
director of global markets for Asia at the bank, the bank said.
ABN AMRO employs around 100 people in the UAE, where it
specialises in commodity trade finance, diamond financing and
private banking for high net worth individuals, the source said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane
Merriman)