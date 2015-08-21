(Recasts, adds detail, fresh CEO comment)
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 Dutch bank ABN Amro
(IPO-ABN.AS) is on track for privatisation by year-end, its
chief executive said on Friday, after it posted an 86 percent
jump in second-quarter profit on the back of a brightening
economy and a sharp fall in bad loans.
Since its nationalisation at the height of the 2008
financial crisis, the bank has shed operations and refocused on
Dutch retail and commercial clients, along with a strong
international private banking business.
"Our performance, including our financial results, the
outlook for the Dutch economy and the fact that preparations for
the bank's IPO are on track for a possible listing later this
year give us confidence in the future," CEO Gerrit Zalm said.
Zalm told reporters at the bank's Amsterdam headquarters
that the market climate is "optimal" for the listing and that he
sees "no major obstacles apart from obtaining the necessary
licences".
The bank earlier reported underlying second-quarter net
profit of 600 million euros ($677.4 million), up from 322
million euros a year earlier.
ABN's Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of solvency for
banks, is at 14 percent, which is high by European standards.
BAD LOANS DECLINE
At the end of the quarter the bank reported a book value of
15.9 billion euros, as Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley prepare the bank for a listing in which the Dutch
government will sell an initial stake of 25
percent.
ABN Amro said it had booked "exceptionally low" charges on
bad loans and other receivables of 34 million euros in the three
months to June 30, down from 342 million euros a year earlier.
The figure was not representative for the full year, it said.
The decline was mainly driven by improved economic
circumstances, with retail clients and small businesses
recovering as the housing market and economy gain steam, the
bank said.
After shrinking in 2012 and 2013, the Dutch economy grew 1
percent in 2014 and is forecast to grow 2 percent this year.
A series of official indicators this week showed rebounding
retail spending, consumer confidence and falling
unemployment.[ID: L5N10V1VL]
The government's Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis this
month upped its prediction for 2016 GDP to 2.4 percent from 2.1
percent..
($1 = 0.8857 euro)
