* Q1 underlying net profit up 30 pct to 378 million euros
* Loan impairments seen slightly lower in 2014 vs 2013
* To give advice on flotation in Oct/Nov
* Flotation likely no earlier than Q2 2015
(Recasts with financial targets, adds CFO comments on potential
flotation)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, May 16 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO
hit its key financial targets in the first quarter,
giving a boost to its plans for a stock market return six years
after it was bailed out in the financial crisis.
A flotation would mark a turning point in the fortunes of
the bank and of the domestic economy, as well as removing the
bank from the hands of a government with no interest in owning a
major bank in the long term.
Announcing first-quarter results on Friday, the lender said
its cost-to-income ratio had improved to 58 percent in the
first quarter from 65 percent in 2013, showing the impact of
cost cuts, while its return on equity rose to 10.9 percent from
5.5 percent before one-offs in 2013, in line with its 2017
targets on both counts.
The two measures were identified by Chief Financial Officer
Kees van Dijkhuizen as important in determining whether the bank
was fit for a stock market return.
Van Dijkhuizen said that to justify a positive message to
the government on a flotation, ABN AMRO would have to make
serious progress toward the goals it had set for 2017, which
were for a cost-to-income ratio of between 56 and 60 percent and
a return on equity of 9 to 12 percent.
ABN AMRO will offer its advice to the Dutch government about
the listing in October or November. The government would then
determine by the end of the year whether to proceed with a
flotation in 2015.
Van Dijkhuizen also said the result of the European Central
Bank's "health check" on bank finances, designed to ensure
lenders are secure enough to withstand another financial
meltdown, would be important in clearing the way for a float.
"The asset quality review will have a strong influence," he
told a conference call, adding a flotation would probably have
to wait until the second quarter, after the release of the
bank's 2014 results.
However, Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm, a former Dutch finance
minister, said a good first quarter was not necessarily a guide
for the whole year.
"We caution not to extrapolate the Q1 results to the end of
the year, as Q1 is traditionally the best quarter of the year
and also because the bank tax is due in the final quarter," he
said in a statement.
HIGHER MARGINS
ABN AMRO also reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter
underlying net profit and said loan impairments would take some
time to fall to normal levels, although they should be slightly
lower this year.
Underlying net profit rose to 378 million euros ($518.5
million), as higher margins on deposits led to increased
interest income and expenses barely rose.
Loan impairments remained elevated, reflecting the weak
state of the domestic economy. At 361 million euros, they were
39 percent above year earlier levels, although an improvement of
35 percent from the final quarter of 2014.
ABN AMRO said the Dutch economy was showing promising signs,
from rising house prices and transactions to improved sentiment
among small businesses (SMEs) and rising job vacancies.
"However, a large proportion of SMEs are still facing
financial difficulties, as are a significant number of
households," Zalm said in the earnings statement. "It will take
time for loan impairments to return to more normal levels as
these lag economic developments."
Full-year loan impairments are expected to be slightly below
last year's 1.67 billion euros, excluding special items.
ABN AMRO, which has been slowly restructuring in the run-up
to its planned sale, has said that 2013 marked the bottom of the
economic cycle. The Dutch economy lagged others in the euro zone
in emerging from recession and signs of recovery are mixed.
The housing market is expected to stabilise this year after
prices fell about a fifth from their peak levels in 2008.
Fourth-quarter GDP growth was stronger than expected thanks
to a pick-up in investment, but the economy contracted by 1.4
percent in the first three months of this year, against growth
of 0.2 percent in the euro zone.
The sharp contraction was at least part the result of a mild
winter squeezing sales of natural gas.
Unemployment also shows no sign of decline.
The government said last August it planned to sell ABN AMRO
in a year's time at the earliest, but was unlikely to recoup its
costs. It put the value of the bank at about 15 billion euros,
well below what the Netherlands poured in to rescue and support
it.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
