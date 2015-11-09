(Adds earnings details, IPO context)
AMSTERDAM Nov 9 ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS), the
nationalised Dutch bank that awaits its initial public offering
of shares, on Monday reported a 13 percent rise in profit for
the third quarter as the Netherlands' economy continued to
gather steam.
The bank reported underlying net profit of 509 million euros
($548 million), up from 450 million euros in the same period a
year earlier.
Book value, the metric widely used in the company's IPO
valuation, rose to 16.1 billion euros from 15.9 billion euros at
the end of June.
"All in all, the outlook for the Dutch economy and the fact
that preparations for the bank's intended IPO are on track give
us confidence in the future," Chief Executive Officer Gerrit
Zalm said in a statement.
ABN derives 80 percent of profits from the Dutch market,
which after seven years of zero growth following the 2008
financial crisis is expected to grow 2.4 percent next year.
No date has been set for the IPO, which after the
publication of the third-quarter numbers awaits only a final
approval from Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem before
book-building can commence.
On Oct. 27 the bank and the government agency overseeing the
listing said they intended to proceed with the IPO, years in the
planning, "subject to market conditions".
Bankers working on the listing say that given the relative
stability of markets, they anticipate receiving the green light
this week, likely Tuesday.
The state intends to float 20-30 percent of the bank in the
initial tranche. Depending on the exact size, it may be the
largest European bank IPO since the 2008 crisis that led to
ABN's nationalisation.
($1 = 0.9286 euros)
