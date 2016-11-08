AMSTERDAM Nov 8 ABN Amro said on
Tuesday it has chosen Kees van Dijkhuizen as CEO to succeed
Gerrit Zalm.
Van Dijkhuizen has served as ABN's CFO since 2013, and
helped see the Dutch bank through its privatisation via an
initial public offering of shares last year.
Zalm, the former Dutch finance minister who took over ABN in
2009 after its nationalisation, announced in September his
intention to step down.
In a statement, ABN said Van Dijkhuizen's appointment would
be effective on approval by regulators, which it expects by mid
February 2017.
