AMSTERDAM, June 8 Dutch bank ABN Amro
said on Thursday that an internal investigation found 114 of its
mortgage brokers copied, and in some cases forged client
signatures in 2013-2016 in order to finish amended applications.
A small number of brokers and their managers have been fired as
a result, the bank said.
ABN became aware of the problem in 2016 and reported it to
Dutch regulators, who agreed the bank should launch an internal
investigation reviewing all its mortgage case files since 2013.
"Every copied signature is one too many and remains
impermissible," said Frans van der Horst, head of ABN Amro's
retail bank, who oversaw the investigation. "But, given the
complexity we created for our people, I understand the dilemma
we put our advisers in. As an organization, we are also to
blame."
Signatures were copied when final terms of a mortgage loan
deviated from the initial proposal, requiring customers to sign
again under the bank's own compliance rules.
The incident is an embarrassment for the bank, which is
especially sensitive over its public image after its 2008
bailout by the Dutch government. After shedding thousands of
jobs, it was reprivatised in 2015, promoting itself as a
reliable, ethical bank focused on serving Dutch customers.
Pressed for details on dismissals, a bank spokesman said
several mortgage advisors and several more managers were
dismissed.
CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen has cut dozens of jobs from the top
three levels of management since taking office in January.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)