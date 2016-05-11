BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
AMSTERDAM May 11 ABN Amro, the biggest Dutch bank, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings for the first quarter, as bad loans fell.
The company reported underlying profit of 475 million euros ($541 million), down from 543 million euros in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 423 million euros. ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.