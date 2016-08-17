* Operating profit up 7 percent at 941 million euros

* To diversify loan portfolio, grow international business

* Core Tier-1 capital 16.2 percent

* Share rise more than 5 percent (Updates with cost-cutting details, expansion plans, share price)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch bank ABN Amro beat second-quarter earnings expectations and said on Wednesday it was looking to expand internationally for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Operating profit of 941 million euros ($1.06 billion) was up 7 percent and topped the 879 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

It shares were up 4.8 percent at 17.90 euros by 0906 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent dip in the AEX index.

ABN, which returned to the stock market in November after seven years in government hands, is benefiting from a rebound in the Dutch economy where it does 80 percent of its business.

Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said the lender plans to elaborate on its strategic plans in 2017, after the amount of capital it must hold to satisfy new parameters by Basel Committee regulators become clearer. But he said one near-term goal will be to pursue international growth.

"We aim to diversify our loan portfolio and grow our international business" by around 5 percent by the end of 2017, he said.

"As the Dutch economy is closely linked with those of our neighbouring countries we will start servicing corporate clients selectively in Germany, France, Belgium and the UK within our sectors of expertise."

That implies hiring "dozens not hundreds" of staff, Zalm said. On the sidelines of a press conference he told Reuters ABN is taking the long view on Britain, despite the falling pound and uncertainty over the economy due to Brexit.

"We think we can play a role there not only for our Dutch customers, but also English companies."

Dutch economists have said the Netherlands stands to suffer more than most from the effects of Britain's vote in June to exit the European Union. The Dutch economy is strongly export-driven and Britain is the country's second-largest trading partner after Germany.

Zalm said the company will only gradually take on new clients that fall into its current areas of expertise

At the same time, the company will cut 200 million euros in costs in the Netherlands by the end of 2017 but Zalm would not be drawn on the number of jobs likely affected.

The bank's capital base grew; its core Tier-1 capital - a key measure of a bank's financial strength - was 16.2 percent, compared with around 14 percent in August last year.

During the 2007-09 crisis, leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) called for higher levels of bank capital, a step the Basel Committee of regulators implemented with "Basel III".

Holding the extra capital led ABN's first-half 2016 return on equity to decline to 13.1 percent from 15.7 percent in the first half of 2015.

ABN will pay an interim dividend of 40 cents, or 45 percent of net profit, but expects to target a 50 percent dividend in 2017. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)