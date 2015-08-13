AMSTERDAM Aug 13 The director of the Dutch
government agency that oversees nationalised bank ABN Amro
regrets having accepted an invitation to dine in
Amsterdam with the head of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, the
finance ministry said on Thursday.
NLFI director Michael Enthoven, himself a former JPMorgan
employee, attended the dinner on June 30 with Dimon and 15
executives and supervisory board members of major Dutch
companies and banks.
Formal questions about whether Enthoven's attendance at the
dinner was appropriate had been lodged by a member of Dutch
parliament, given that the NLFI was at the time in the process
of selecting the banks that would assist in the initial public
share offer of ABN Amro, which is planned for later this year.
JPMorgan was at the time competing for the job of 'global
coordinator' of the listing but lost out to Morgan Stanley,
Deutsche Bank, and ABN Amro itself.
In a letter to parliament dated Aug. 13, Finance Minister
Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that Enthoven had not acted in conflict
with any rules or norms.
But "Mr. Enthoven indicated in his explanation that, in
retrospect, he should have declined the invitation, given the
ongoing selection process for the proposed listing of ABN Amro,"
Dijsselbloem wrote.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)