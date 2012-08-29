LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Dutch lender ABN AMRO (A2/A+/A+) is
set to test private Asian and Swiss retail investor appetite for
European bank Tier 2 dollar debt in September, a strategy that
is expected to be replicated by other European banks in the
coming months.
A three-day Asian and European investor roadshow starting on
September 3, via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC
and UBS, is expected to be followed by a deal shortly
thereafter.
The Asian and Swiss retail market has been a favourite for
banks and insurance companies looking to raise hybrid Tier 1
debt as these investors favour the high yields offered by the
instruments.
European banks have tended to stay closer to home when it
comes to Tier 2 debt because they could print with attractive
levels and structures. However, changes in the regulatory
environment have meant that European debt investors are more
wary of the asset class. Furthermore, investors have been
reluctant to buy callable structures because a number of banks
passed on call dates, leaving buyers holding bonds they thought
would be retired at the first opportunity.
Asian buyers, on the other hand, have been a lot more
receptive to callable structures. So while ABN might not be able
to achieve a better pricing level versus euros, the fact that it
has the option to retire the deal at the five-year point - when
it begins losing its regulatory benefit - will be attractive for
the issuer.
The transaction will be the second Tier 2 debt sale since
the publication of the EC's draft Crisis Management Directive
and comes hot on the heels of the issuer's own EUR1bn 10-year
bullet issue sold in July.
Banks have been focusing on Tier 2 bank debt in recent
months due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Additional
Tier 1.
"Overall investors have a higher level of confidence in Tier
2 and issuers are comfortable they can sell decent sized deals,"
said a banker.
The market is currently waiting for more clarity from the
European Banking Authority on the features that issuers will be
able to include in Additional Tier 1. A decision is expected to
be reached in November but market participants say the less than
investor-friendly terms contained in the CRD IV draft could mean
issuers pay a higher price.
Marcel Klopper, head of capital management at ABN, has
stated in the past that he is keen to take advantage of any
available window to issue Tier 2.
"Under the expected implementation of CRD IV, we will have
a large amount of Tier 2 that will not be eligible as capital
from January 1 2013 and we wanted to make use of windows of
opportunity in the market, thus avoiding a situation where we
might be forced to raise capital in a very stressed market," he
said in July.
That deal attracted orders in excess of EUR2.5bn.
As was the case with the July offering, there will be no
contractual loss-absorption or point of non-viability in the
upcoming deal. However, a banker said there are still question
marks over how the bond will be treated under the terms of the
European Crisis Management Directive.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan Helene Durand; Editing Alex
Chambers & Julian Baker)