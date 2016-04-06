LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - Dutch retail bank ABN AMRO has
appointed Olga Zoutendijk as its new chairman of its supervisory
board, making her one of the most senior women in European
banking.
ABN had already said Rik van Slingelandt would stand down
after its AGM on May 18, and Zoutendijk will then step up from
vice-chairman, ABN said on Wednesday.
ABN is majority-owned by the Dutch state. Once a major
international bank, it was carved up in a 2007 hostile takeover
and then nationalised and bailed out during the 2008 financial
crisis. It narrowed its focus, axed jobs and returned to the
market last year when the state sold a 20% stake.
Zoutendijk, aged 55 and a Dutch national, has been on the
ABN board since July 2014. She began her career in 1986 with
Algemene Bank Nederland, one of the main predecessors to ABN
AMRO, in its international career bankers programme. She spent
15 years there, including in New York as a client banker to the
pharmaceutical industry, in Dublin as deputy CEO of ABN AMRO
Ireland, in Sydney as deputy CEO of the bank's operations there,
and in Lisbon as CEO of ABN AMRO Portugal.
Zoutendijk joined Australia's Westpac in 2001, where she was
responsible for its consumer, small business and middle markets
segments, and then headed its corporate and institutional
banking.
She joined Standard Chartered in 2007 as its head of
wholesale banking in Asia and was a member of a number of its
regional boards until 2011.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)