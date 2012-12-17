AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Dutch state-owned bank ABN
AMRO said on Monday it is closing down part of its
equity derivatives business with the loss of 40 jobs in New
York, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.
The bank, which was nationalised during the 2008 financial
crisis, last year announced 2,350 job cuts in preparation for
its eventual privatisation.
A bank spokesman said ABN AMRO's equity derivatives Delta 1
trading will still be offered to clients but will no longer be
offered for the interbank market.
"We have a moderate risk profile and want to be a
client-driven business," the spokesman said.
ABN AMRO, once a leading international player, was
nationalised after the failure of a three-pronged hostile 70
billion euro takeover by RBS, Fortis and Banco Santander
.