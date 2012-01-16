AMSTERDAM Jan 16 Dutch bank ABN Amro's chief executive Gerrit Zalm warned on Monday of a credit crunch in Europe as banks, including French and German ones, move to limit lending to meet stricter capital rules.

"Some are choosing to sell some assets. Others may try to artificially push their lending down. That is the bad side of the coin," Zalm told reporters, referring to capital rules set by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Basel Committee.

"These are risky effects. Some French and German banks are not choosing to raise capital but to shrink their balance sheet. If many banks do that you will get a credit crunch," Zalm said.

State-owned ABN Amro was not limiting lending and had been able to attract financing, such as new two-year and seven-year bonds issued in the first two weeks of January, Zalm said.

The Dutch government nationalised the Netherlands operations of ABN Amro and Fortis for 16.8 billion euros ($21.29 billion) when Belgian-Dutch Fortis group lost investors' confidence at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.

The Dutch state plans to privatise ABN Amro in 2014 or later, with a preference for listing it on the stock market.